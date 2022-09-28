How realistic is a meeting?



Alphaville made pop history with “Forever Young” and “Big in Japan.” But the group quickly fell apart. What singer Marian Gold learned from it, he reveals to t-online. If you will, Alphaville’s debut hit “Forever Young” is still one of the greatest pop anthems of the 1980s. was written and recorded in 1984 by singer Marian Gold and keyboardists Bernhard Lloyd and Frank Mertens. From the original line-up, only the frontman remains today, but the group has grown: “Alphaville is Carsten Brocker, David Goodes, Alexandra Merl, Jakob Kiersch and Marian Gold”, explains- he in an interview with t-online. “As a conductor, as a singer and as a composer, my voice carries a lot of weight, of course. But it always has. Even when Alphaville started.”

“We were better than I remembered”

Alphaville 1984 (left to right): Frank Mertens, Marian Gold and Bernhard Lloyd. (Source: IMAGO / Horst Galuschka) For years, Gold’s vision has been to perform and record old Alphaville songs with an orchestra. In the mentioned group formation and with the Babelsberg Film Orchestra he finally made this wish come true in the form of the recently released album “Eternally Yours”. For this project, the 68-year-old got along through his own work and was completely amazed. “I listened to the old songs and realized that we were better at the beginning than I remembered,” he recalls with a laugh.