‘House of the Dragon’ gets a second season



The first season of the new “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” began recently. It’s already clear: there will be a sequel. For now, fans of the series have only seen the first episode of “House of the Dragon”. But it’s already clear that the “Game of Thrones” prequel series will also get a second season. American broadcaster HBO has confirmed that the offshoot is expected to have more episodes. The announcement comes as no surprise. For one, the station has already invested a lot of money in the first ten episodes. According to a report by industry magazine “Variety” in April, however, they managed to ensure that an episode did not exceed the $20 million mark in production costs. On the other hand, “House of the Dragon” had the best premiere ever. on HBO. Owner Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced that in the United States alone, nearly ten million viewers tuned in to the station and its HBO Max streaming service as of early Sunday. So far, no opening episode of a series has met with such success.