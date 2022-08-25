Helene Fischer: ZDF is giving a mega concert in October



Hundreds of thousands of fans flocked to Helene Fischer’s mega concert in Munich this weekend. The grandiose spectacle will soon be broadcast on television: six weeks after Helene Fischer’s concert in Munich, a 75-minute compilation will be broadcast on Saturday, October 1, from 9:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. The ZDF program planning indicates that the film “Helene Fischer – Wenn alles durchdreht” is intended to show the exclusive highlights of the event. Last Saturday, August 20, Fischer’s biggest concert to date and this year’s only show in Germany took place. Over 130,000 spectators attended. However, not everyone was satisfied, as you can read here. You can find out the organizer’s reaction to the criticism in this text. “Make sure you are here with someone you can be seen with” According to the “Watson” portal, the audience was informed before Fischer’s performance that the big concert will be recorded, also that it will be possibly aired on ZDF. “So make sure you’re here with someone you can also be seen with,” the report quipped to the fans in attendance. The concert film is directed by award-winning and Grammy-nominated Paul Dugdale. Helene Fischer thanked her audience on Wednesday evening via Instagram: “I am still digesting, regenerating and realizing what I was able to experience through you on Saturday was indescribable! What you took it upon yourself to witness from me, this show, this show, often touched and humbled me that night. She was “deeply grateful for this extra step” in her career.