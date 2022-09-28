“Heartbreaking” separation from his daughter



How difficult it was for her to give up custody and the associated separation, she revealed in the Facebook conversation format “Red Table Talk” by Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “It was the worst thing signing those papers – the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever had to do in my life,” she said.

“The way it happened was heartbreaking”

She wasn’t really aware of the effects at the time. “I wanted to work on myself, I wanted to get better and I thought if I got better things would change and she could come to me and I could spend my time with her, but that didn’t happen. “, she says and also holds her ex responsible. Because there were no talks, Klitschko presented them with a fait accompli at the time. “The way it happened was devastating,” she recalls. Hayden Panettiere has since overcome her addiction and is back in regular contact with her daughter Kaya. “She has a great life. I just met her, she’s a wonderful kid. She’s smart, she’s funny and for some reason she still loves me,” she said in July.