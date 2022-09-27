Gwyneth Paltrow is completely naked



The Oscar-winning actress celebrates her 50th birthday with a special photo. Gwyneth Paltrow poses with nothing but gold on her body A few days ago, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of herself with her nearly eight million Instagram followers, showing her in a skin-tight bikini. Now the actress has gone one step further and completely dropped the covers. The occasion: her 50th birthday To celebrate this special milestone in her life, the mother-of-two wanted to shine in a special way and had her naked body covered almost entirely in gold paint. While she only shared one photo on her private profile, her company’s “Goop” account complimented her with several revealing snaps.

The message behind the recordings

In the accompanying blog post, Gwyneth Paltrow explains that she wanted to send an important message with the photos: “I feel so good to be 50 years old. It’s about expressing this feeling of energy and optimism that I feel.” Already before, she had pointed out in the same place that she was lucky to have a healthy and strong body. Hiding this is out of the question for her, even as she gets older. “I think there are no rules as to when you should stop wearing certain clothes,” the Hollywood star said. It was only recently that she wore the “shortest skirt in ten years”: a Chanel dress from the basement. “You should wear what you feel comfortable in,” she encourages her readership. Of course, sport no longer has the same results for her as it once did. To help with cosmetic procedures, but don’t think that makes sense. “I love seeing women who haven’t changed their face at all; embracing every inch of their aging,” she wrote. Rather than go under the knife, Paltrow tries to slow down her body’s aging process with exercise, healthy eating and proper grooming.