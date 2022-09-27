Gloria Burkandt celebrates her catwalk debut in Milan

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 27, 2022
0


She has been working as a model for some time. Today is her first time on the catwalk: Gloria Burkandt walks for a design star Gloria Burkandt is currently working on her doctoral thesis. The daughter of CSU politician Markus Söder also earns her money with models. Until now, she had only worked on sets. But now she dared to step onto the catwalk for the first time: the 23-year-old took part in Milan Fashion Week and was allowed to walk for a well-known designer: Philipp Plein. “It was my first fashion show where I ran, and then straight away in Milan. I’m really happy with that,” the politician’s daughter enthusiastically said in an interview with “Bild”.

“Greatly Done”

For her, the performance was a complete success, she was also able to make friends and socialize with other models. Certainly useful if she wants to extend her career on the catwalks. And what does Plein say about his debut? “She’s never walked on the catwalk or for a designer before – and then 150 meters on the catwalk and 6,000 spectators. Gloria did it wonderfully,” he says, pleased with his choice of model. on his debut on the podium in Milan. (Source: IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.)

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 27, 2022
0
Photo of madmin

madmin

Related Articles

Photo of “Farmer is looking for a wife”: an ex-candidate unpacks

“Farmer is looking for a wife”: an ex-candidate unpacks

August 28, 2022
Photo of Show some pics with Dustin and baby bump

Show some pics with Dustin and baby bump

August 13, 2022
Photo of “350,000 euros for the woman I’m dying of”

“350,000 euros for the woman I’m dying of”

August 12, 2022
Photo of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit relaxes in her birthday photo

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit relaxes in her birthday photo

August 20, 2022
Back to top button