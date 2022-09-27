Gloria Burkandt celebrates her catwalk debut in Milan



She has been working as a model for some time. Today is her first time on the catwalk: Gloria Burkandt walks for a design star Gloria Burkandt is currently working on her doctoral thesis. The daughter of CSU politician Markus Söder also earns her money with models. Until now, she had only worked on sets. But now she dared to step onto the catwalk for the first time: the 23-year-old took part in Milan Fashion Week and was allowed to walk for a well-known designer: Philipp Plein. “It was my first fashion show where I ran, and then straight away in Milan. I’m really happy with that,” the politician’s daughter enthusiastically said in an interview with “Bild”.

“Greatly Done”

For her, the performance was a complete success, she was also able to make friends and socialize with other models. Certainly useful if she wants to extend her career on the catwalks. And what does Plein say about his debut? “She’s never walked on the catwalk or for a designer before – and then 150 meters on the catwalk and 6,000 spectators. Gloria did it wonderfully,” he says, pleased with his choice of model. on his debut on the podium in Milan. (Source: IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.)