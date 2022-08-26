Germany sends this film to the race for the Oscars



Germany’s last success in the Oscar category for best non-English speaking film was 15 years ago. At that time, the Stasidrama “The Lives of Others” by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck won. For years, the jury that appoints the German candidate then focused on films dealing with recent German history. “The lives of others”: Martina Gedeck played one of the main roles in the Oscar-winning film. (Source: IMAGO / Allstar) Recently, however, the strategy has changed: in 2019 the jury decided on the social drama “System Crasher”, in 2020 on the political drama “And tomorrow the whole world”. This year, Maria Schrader’s futuristic tragic comedy “I am your human” made the shortlist, but did not make it to the final round.

Pushed against Til Schweiger

The film adaptation of the anti-war novel “Nothing New in the West” has now prevailed against eight other candidates, including “Dear Kurt” by and starring Til Schweiger. The other candidates were Andreas Dresen’s “Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush”, Annika Pinske’s “Everybody’s Talking About the Weather”, Natja Brunckhorst’s “Everything in the Best Order”, Maggie’s “The Passport Forger”. Peren, “Nico” by Eline Gehring, “Nobody is on the calves” by Sabrina Sarabi and “Might as well be dead” by Natalia Sinelnikova… The shortlist of the 15 titles of the international candidates will be announced in December. From there, in turn, the five nominated films are chosen. The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 12, 2023.