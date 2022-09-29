Gangsta’s Paradise rapper Coolio has died



His song “Gangsta’s Paradise” exploded in the 90s: now rapper Coolio is dead. He was 59. Rap ​​superstar Coolio has died. According to a report, the American musician was found dead at a friend’s apartment in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He was 59 years old. As the tabloid “TMZ” reported, citing Coolio’s manager, his friend discovered the unconscious rapper in the bathroom. Rescuers who arrived shortly after declared him dead on the spot. It is suspected that he suffered a cardiac arrest. The official cause of death has not yet been released. Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., rose to fame on the Los Angeles rap scene in the late 80s. rap in the mid-90s. In particular, his song “Gangsta’s Paradise”, which can be found on the soundtrack of Michelle Pfeiffer’s film “Dangerous Minds”, became cult.