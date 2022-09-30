Fran Drescher Turns 65: Guess How "the nanny" looks like today



Shrill outfits, an annoying voice, and possibly the most voluminous mane in television history. Fran Drescher is unique and celebrates her 65th birthday today. In the early 90s, she couldn’t do without high heels. Moreover, Fran Drescher preferred to combine bright colors or wild animal prints in her role as “The Nanny”. And her clothes then had to meet another criterion: they had to always be close-fitting or ultra-short, ideally a combination of the two attributes. Today, however, the 65-year-old dresses much more reserved than back then. Gone are the days of her causing a flurry of flashes on the bellyless red carpet. And yet, Fran Drescher fans should still recognize her. Because the black mane and his radiant smile remained. Bad luck with men While she found happiness in her role as Fran Fine, aka “The Nanny”, alongside her boss Maxwell Sheffield, the New York native is single in real life. His marriage to director and screenwriter Peter Marc Jacobson ended in divorce in 1999. Soon after, he came out as gay. Her second marriage to controversial scientist and politician Shiva Ayyadurai also broke up in 2016 after two years. He later explained that the marriage was never valid on paper and was simply a “spiritual ceremony”. Fran Drescher has been committed to helping people with cancer for years. An experience she also had to do herself when she was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2000. She discussed her story in her book “Cancer Schmancer”. Because whether as an activist, author or unforgettable star – Fran Drescher is far from scrap. She recently fueled the rumor mill by revealing that there could be a possible reboot of cult sitcom The Nanny. Whether that actually happens, however, is currently still in the stars.