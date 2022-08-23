Five facts about Williams and Kate’s new home



Here are five fun facts about Williams and Kate’s new home that you probably didn’t know.

1. Built for a German

King William IV had the house built in 1831 for his wife Adelaide. To commemorate this, the entrance facade of the building is decorated to this day with the initials AR for “Adelaide Regina” and the date of construction 1831. Adelheid Louise Theresa Caroline Amelia von Sachsen-Meiningen was born in 1792 in Meiningen, capital and Sachsen-Meiningen residence. When her husband William ascended the throne in 1830, she became Queen of Great Britain and Ireland and Queen of Hanover. Not only does the Windsor property bear her name, but the Australian and South African city of Adelaide is also named after the future Queen Adelaide: the cottage was built for her. (Source: IMAGO / United Archives International)

2. Little space for staff

Built for the needs of Queen Adelaide, the house is quite small: it has four bedrooms, which is perfect for the Cambridge family of five. There is no room for the longtime nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo and other employees like the cook or the housekeeper. Recently refurbished in 2015, it retains some original features including an Egyptian marble fireplace and a coffered ceiling in the master bedroom with golden dolphins and rope ornaments from the royal yacht “Royal George”.

3. Burial site of Queen Victoria’s dog

Queen Victoria loved Adelaide Cottage as a place to visit and was happy to come for breakfast or tea. She loved the property so much that she even had her beloved dog, Dash, buried nearby after his death in 1840. The marble effigy above the grave is inscribed: “Here lies Dash, the “Her Majesty Queen Victoria’s favorite spaniel, in her tenth year. His attachment was without selfishness, his gaiety without trickery, his fidelity without lies. Reader, would you be loved and die mourned, then follow Dash’s lead.” “

4. Princess Margaret and her affair

The affair of Princess Margaret, the Queen’s younger sister, with groom Peter Townsend in the early 1950s caused scandal and rocked the royal family. The Royal Air Force pilot and later equerry to King George VI, the Queen’s father, lived at Adelaide Cottage with his family from 1944. Peter Townsend and Princess Margaret: The two had been dating for several years. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA/Keystone) Princess Margaret would have met her future lover there for the first time. Years later, she recalls: “When he first arrived, I had a crush on him beyond belief.”

5. Introduce to Meghan and Harry

In fact, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are set to move into Adelaide Cottage. Queen Elizabeth II gifted the Grade II listed home to them shortly after they married in 2018. In fact, the couple visited the property and liked it very much, but eventually settled in nearby Frogmore Cottage. You can get more impressions of Adelaide Cottage in the video above.