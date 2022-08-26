First song after six years

Britney Spears is back. After her conservatorship ended, the singer was back in the studio. You can now listen to the result… For six years, fans of Britney Spears have hoped in vain for new music from the pop star. But now the time has finally come: His new single has been on the market since this Friday. She recorded “Hold Me Closer” with megastar Elton John. The song contains echoes of John’s 70s hit “Tiny Dancer” and elements of his song “The One”. By reviving his own classics with the help of a younger artist, the Briton is repeating a recipe he successfully tested last year with the song “Cold Heart” with pop star Dua Lipa.

