First Song After Six Years – with Elton Jahn

Photo of madmin madminAugust 26, 2022
3


Britney Spears is back. After her conservatorship ended, the singer was back in the studio. You can now listen to the result… For six years, fans of Britney Spears have hoped in vain for new music from the pop star. But now the time has finally come: His new single has been on the market since this Friday. She recorded “Hold Me Closer” with megastar Elton John. The song contains echoes of John’s 70s hit “Tiny Dancer” and elements of his song “The One”. By reviving his own classics with the help of a younger artist, the Briton is repeating a recipe he successfully tested last year with the song “Cold Heart” with pop star Dua Lipa.

Photo of madmin madminAugust 26, 2022
3
Photo of madmin

madmin

Related Articles

Photo of Test your knowledge in the quiz: are you a real Schlager expert?

Test your knowledge in the quiz: are you a real Schlager expert?

August 13, 2022
Photo of “Both can cook well, you can tell by looking at us”

“Both can cook well, you can tell by looking at us”

August 24, 2022
Photo of Harald Schmidt jokes about gas shortage and blames the media

Harald Schmidt jokes about gas shortage and blames the media

August 13, 2022
Photo of Matthias Reim reschedules his concert this weekend

Matthias Reim reschedules his concert this weekend

August 17, 2022
Back to top button