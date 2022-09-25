First appearance as a couple with his wife Jessica



First surprised by a wedding photo, two weeks later Elyas M’Barek officially shows off with his wife in public, in fact keeping his love life a secret. Talking about it was always taboo, there were no couple appearances. But Elyas M’Barek seems to see things differently since the word yes a few weeks ago. The actor not only surprised with a wedding photo, but also appeared in public with his wife for the first time.

Elyas M’Barekt with his wife at the Wiesn

The 40-year-old attended Oktoberfest on Saturday night. At his side: Jessica M’Barek. This is the couple’s first appearance together. Both appeared in traditional costume at the Wiesn. Originally from Munich, the actor once wanted to show the model the festival: “She never came here”, he explains to RTL in an interview. You can see the video here. Ahead of her visit to Oktoberfest, the movie star explained a few do’s and don’ts to her loved ones, such as wearing the bow on the right side. “I hope we did it right. We regoogled it first,” the actor confesses. As an American, Jessica also speaks a little German, important expressions like “I love you, Elyas” or “Schnitzel” and “Kaiserschmarrn” were surprisingly easy on her lips. The two “of course do not flirt with strangers”, underlines Elyas M’Barek. Regarding the consumption limit, “you have to ask the woman”, continues the actor.