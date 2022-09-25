Fire and emergency landing: Cathy Hummels experiences a horror flight



Back home, she thanks her for sharing her experience. “Thank you for your messages,” she wrote in another story, adding, “Surreal. Like in a movie. My worst nightmare… But: We all survived. I’m shocked and in disbelief, but like after incident in Thailand, I have my therapist’s words in my head: ‘Cathy is grateful that you are still here and safe.'” She is grateful – for the fact that she is still alive and that she can hug her son Ludwig. But she still wonders: “What does fate want to tell me? Attack in Thailand and now emergency landing because of a fire on board!”

Raid in Thailand six months ago

In February, Cathy Hummels was assaulted and robbed while filming “Battle of the Reality Stars” in Thailand. She was hit in the head from behind and the assailant punched her repeatedly, she said at the time. She yelled at the man, who grabbed her mobile phone and then walked fled – to the hotel. Once there, she reported the theft to the police and filed a complaint. A good six months later, Hummels is now experiencing the next moment of shock, which she survives unscathed again.