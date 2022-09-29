Ferfried Prince of Hohenzollern has died aged 79



Ferfried Prince of Hohenzollern was a nobleman and also made a name for himself as a TV starlet. He is now deceased at the age of 79. A former racing driver, descendant of the House of Hohenzollern, he also made a name for himself through appearances on television. Ferfried Prince von Hohenzollern has died aged 79. This is reported by the newspaper “Bild” and is based on statements from the closest family circle. As a result, he died overnight from Monday to Tuesday at the Großhadern clinic in Munich. Ferfried Prinz von Hohenzollern and Tatjana Gsell: The stars went public with their relationship in 2004. (Source: IMAGO / Tinkeres) Besides his professional background and noble lineage, the public has also been interested in the former sportsman’s private life automobile. In 2004, during her third marriage, her relationship with reality TV star Tatjana Gsell became public knowledge. Two years later, they have their own format with “Tatjana & Foffi – Cinderella becomes princess”. But it was obviously not good for their relationship, they broke up the same year. “We were together for two years. And I’ll be honest: the first year was a relationship, yes, a love affair. But we were too different. Last year, we only worked for the media,” the 51-year-old said today. – An five years ago about their time together “Foffi” leaves a total of four children. Two daughters are from his first marriage to Angela von Morgen, who died in 2019. He had another daughter and a son with his second wife Eliane Etter. The third marriage with Maja Synke Meinert was divorced in 2007, they had no offspring together.