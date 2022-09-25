Fear of Prince Harry: "The same kind of double attack expected"



The mourning phase of the royal family ends in a few hours. After the death of the queen, the focus is again on a conflict: that between Harry and his family. Sometimes the restless headlines of the British tabloids give an idea of ​​​​the turmoil that must be at Buckingham Palace at the moment . Less than a week has passed since Queen Elizabeth II’s farewell – and news is already pouring in every day. The protagonists of the stories are surprisingly often: Harry and Meghan. “Harry wanted to hire a mediator: Camilla spat out her tea”, “Meghan demanded money for her performances”, “Employees castigate Harry’s wife as a ‘narcissistic sociopath'” and much more are currently haunting the media in big letters. Several “revealing books” have been announced, including “The New Royals” by Katie Nicholl or a biography of Camilla by Angela Levin, which among other things reveals a plot by the former Diana Andrew against the current King Charles III. Of the seven-day mourning period that applies after the Queen’s state funeral, little is felt in public. Especially since the return of Prince Harry and his wife, who flew to Europe for their two children last Tuesday after 17 days in California, much has revolved around an old story: the royal family against the attacks on the Sussexes. Charles, William and Co. on the side of Great Britain, Harry and Meghan, Hollywood chic with their thirst for recognition of the other. Prince Harry’s planned memoir is eagerly awaited Some excitement both in the press and within the royal family could be linked to the fact that not only alleged insider books will flood British bookstores in the year of the death of the queen, but also the publication of a genuine insiders. Prince Harry himself plans to publish his biography later this year. “I write this not as the prince that I was born, but as the man that I have become,” reads the announcement for his book, and the 38-year-old continues: “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I have learned throughout my life so far and look forward to people reading a firsthand account of my life that is accurate and completely truthful .” ‘Absolutely truthful’, ‘first hand’: It was announcements like this that caused a stir a year ago – that’s how long we’ve known Harry wants his memoirs published. But after the death of his grandmother, the question arises: how will readers handle criticism of the new king? Going forward, it will not just be explosive father-son stories, but also reporting that could scratch the legitimacy of the British monarch. It is considered certain that Harry will write about his father Charles. On the one hand, from the internal logic of a biography in which childhood is naturally much shaped by legal guardians. Especially with a boy who lost his mother at the age of twelve. On the other hand, another detail feeds the supposed certainty that Charles III. could become a central character: the ghostwriter of the book. JR Moehringer and his dreaded “father complex” Because Harry brought an author known for his fatherly stories to his side: JR Moehringer. The Pulitzer Prize winner told his own story in the book The Tender Bar, since filmed by George Clooney. From a father who ran away when Moehringer was little, prompting Moehringer to turn to the local pub for surrogate fathers. And, of course, there’s the acclaimed biography of tennis player Andre Agassi. In “Open”, Moehringer recounts the tyranny of the father and the psychological effects on his son Andre. Publisher Penguin Random House was reportedly worth $20 million for this combination of royal and award-winning authorship. However, Harry announces that the proceeds will go to charity. It is still not known exactly when the book will appear. The publisher’s official website speaks of “end of 2022” without giving more detailed information. It’s time to continue fueling the rumors about the contents of the book. Is it the drunken escapades of his past, his appearance in a Nazi uniform, his adventures? Or is the focus on his formative childhood memories, the death of his mother – and the difficult relationship with his father? There are always references to the latter, including from Harry himself. In Oprah Winfrey’s explosive interview and most recently in a Dax podcast, Shepard told the Queen’s grandson of the “genetic pains” growing up in the Windsor household and that Charles “treated him like he was itself treated”. experts rate Robert Lacey. He concludes: “A book is expected to set new standards in royal analysis. With Agassi, it not only destroyed Agassi’s parents and their upbringing, but it dealt a blow to the world of tennis. professional. So you would say the same thing. Expect some kind of double whammy in what he writes about Harry and the monarchy.” “So you always have to deliver, deliver, deliver” Royal expert Jürgen Worlitz also believes on t-online that the biography will contain explosive elements: “That Harry for disabled soldiers is a laudable decision. But that’s not what which you can live in America or make millions,” he explains, adding, “People want to hear something. So you always have to deliver, deliver, deliver. Interesting, intimate details and so there can’t be an approximation.” No rapprochement between Harry and his brother, his father, but also his stepmother? The new king consort Camilla would be afraid of the book. After all, the relationship between her and Harry is considered strained. She fills the void alongside Charles after Diana’s death. The bond that already existed, her father’s affair with the aristocrat’s daughter, then known as Camilla Parker Bowles: All this is supposed to make the bond between the two so complicated, explained Diana’s biographer, Tina Brown, in an interview with “The Daily Beast”. end of August. : “The Queen was able to find stability after Diana’s death, while Charles constantly struggled to flee from these spirits. The rehabilitation of Camilla’s image has been extremely successful, but she now lives in fear of Harry. book In a way, shaking Diana’s ghost is always at the door.” The only question is: how will Charles deal with it, whether his son actually has to share intimate details with the public or even just divulge a psychogram of the father that offers some room for interpretation? “Charles takes care of it like the queen,” Jürgen Worlitz told t-online. “Even just ignoring it, largely not addressing it, not taking a stand, but maybe drawing consequences within the family.”Charles and Camilla unpopular? t-online readers prefer another royal couple Thus, according to the motto: “never complain, never explain”. A credo that also goes back to Charles’ grandmother, Queen Mom, who died in 2002. “Never complain, don’t give explanations”, but real consequences? Worlitz clarifies: “Charles will basically inherit everything. But the others? They will also get something with such an inheritance. It could mean that Harry and Meghan could obtain a permanent residence from the Queen. That the link with the royal family remains.” Harry is now “very interested in refinements”. A residence in the United Kingdom as a bargaining chip to overcome the revelations? Or even more relevant to Harry and Meghan: the titles for their children Archie and Lilibet. It remains unclear whether the new king’s grandchildren will in future be able to be called “Royal Highnesses” – and therefore also entitled to Crown-funded security personnel, among other things. The British press, at least, is not sure. how the death of Elizabeth II, with whom Harry would have always had a very good relationship, could have influenced the explosiveness of the memories. At the end of the week, a new report from the “Daily Mail” suddenly spoke of “Harry’s U-Turn”. He reportedly commissioned a “rewrite” of the book because he feared his version “wouldn’t sit too well” after the national mourning. “Harry threw a spanner in the works,” an unspecified source said. “In light of the Queen’s death, her funeral and the accession of her father Charles, he is very interested in refinements. There seem to be two things on both sides: fear and influence. Charles III possesses the royal power, Harry exercises the explosive power which can influence public opinion. It remains to be feared that this combination will no longer lead to family harmony. It seems almost ironic that the biography was originally planned for Christmas business. Because who could still muster the fantasy of seeing Charles, Camilla, Harry, Meghan and Co. eating a pie together in joyful harmony at the royal banquet table?