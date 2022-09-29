Extremism allegations against Melanie Müller: police expand investigations



Melanie Müller defends herself against allegations that she gave the Hitler salute on stage. The police now say: “We have expanded our investigations. The police have expanded the investigations after a performance by singer Ballermann Melanie Müller in Leipzig in mid-September. “We are aware of the new video, which is why we have expanded our investigations,” said a Leipzig state police spokeswoman, raising her right arm several times. “It concerns the allegation of the use of signs of unconstitutional organizations under the paragraph 86a of the Penal Code.” These characteristics may be flags, badges, uniform patches, slogans and greetings.

Müller: “I condemn this in the strongest terms.”

In the evening, the singer posted another statement on Instagram: “I repeat once again: I have nothing to do with right-wing extremists or nationalist ideas. I condemn this in the strongest possible terms. ” It was not until Tuesday that Müller distanced himself from far-right statements that were posted on another video of the same performance that could be heard in the audience. During the performance, some spectators made statements with clearly far-right and National Socialist ideas, Müller said. She immediately stressed that this should not be done, and some people were later expelled from the marquee. “When there were more such statements, I immediately stopped my performance and left the event.” She canceled a performance in Dresden scheduled for Wednesday.