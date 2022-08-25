Ex-RTL presenter Sandra Kuhn leaves Bild TV after just one year

Last year she turned her back on RTL and started a new job at Bild TV. Today, Sandra Kuhn leaves the moderation team again. “We’re going home,” Sandra Kuhn wrote on Instagram a few days ago. With these words, the presenter announced her move from Berlin to Cologne. A surprising decision for many fans. Because only a year ago, the mother of two moved to the capital – for her new job. At the end of August, Sandra Kuhn stood in front of the camera for the first time for the new broadcaster Bild TV. At the time, she said: “I’m really looking forward to taking on this exciting new task. Helping to build a new station and also becoming a defining face of the Bild Live brand is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I won’t I obviously won’t miss it.”

“Now my homeland and my family are calling me”

A year later, the presenter of Bild TV and Berlin has had enough. The 40-year-old returns to Cologne with her husband and their two children – and thus turns her back on the broadcaster.

