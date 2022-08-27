Duchess Kate: The royal eats this



Sweet tooth, fast food sinner or obsessed with healthy eating? These dishes should be on Duchess Kate’s menu. Duchess Kate is not only a mother of three, she also has a lot to do with her obligations as a member of the British royal family. In addition, according to the media, the 40-year-old attaches great importance to regular training sessions. Of course, to face this day to day, you need a good foundation. What does the Brit really like to eat? The “Daily Mail” and “Hello!” pored over the Duchess’s menu. “She drinks morning and afternoon smoothies that contain spirulina, kale, matcha, spinach, lettuce, cilantro and blueberries,” a source reveals.

Duchess Kate eats mostly vegetarian

In the morning, there is often a bowl of oatmeal on her table. Her overall diet is rich in antioxidants and she loves salads and seasonal fruits. She rarely eats meat. During a stay in India on behalf of the crown, she and her husband Prince William would have completely avoided it. “Everything is vegetarian because I’ve been told that’s what they prefer,” the chef of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel revealed at the time.