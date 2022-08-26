Does he live with Laura Müller in the trailer? Michael Wendler speaks out

Photo of madmin madminAugust 26, 2022
2


According to the media, Michael Wendler and Laura Müller now live in a mobile home. The pop singer commented on these headlines on t-online: How does Michael Wendler live now? The pop singer previously lived with his wife Laura Müller in a 230 square meter villa in South Florida. The influencer and former “Let’s Dance” contestant has occasionally shared recordings from her own four walls or the pool at her house on her Instagram profile in the past. There is no confirmation on this. The media only refers to a photo from the erotic platform “OnlyFans”, which shows Michael Wendler in front of a caravan. The report does not specify the age of the photo. Another clue in the story: the alleged dealer wants to be able to confirm the sale of the car. But we search in vain for a quote here.

Photo of madmin madminAugust 26, 2022
2
Photo of madmin

madmin

Related Articles

Hormone replacement therapy for breast cancer patients doesn’t lead to reoccurrence, study finds

July 20, 2022
Photo of Simone Thomalla – new photo with Nicolino: “Without words”

Simone Thomalla – new photo with Nicolino: “Without words”

August 24, 2022
Photo of Ex-footballer Thomas Helmer and Yasmina Filali: marriage broken after 17 years

Ex-footballer Thomas Helmer and Yasmina Filali: marriage broken after 17 years

August 21, 2022
Photo of Matthias Reim reschedules his concert this weekend

Matthias Reim reschedules his concert this weekend

August 17, 2022
Back to top button