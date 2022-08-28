“Do you understand pleasure? becomes a humming show



Every now and then the audience finds something amusing in front of the television, for example when Horst Lichter worries that someone has stolen his expensive car. Or when comedian Chris Tall first has to get ripped off playing golf by a supposed sponsor, then has to be educated. But the 31-year-old defends himself successfully and utters the best sentence of the evening: “The problem is not playing golf. The problem is that you are humanly a 6.” proposals, a mover emotionally on the gums over a stressful coworker, and plenty of music videos from last year’s supposedly humorous works lined up next to each other. Even small children are fooled into thinking that dogs meow and cats growl. Finally, it is suggested to them that animals could speak. Under no circumstances should children reveal this, which encourages them – at least indirectly – to lie.

All of Germany laughed to death!

The dilemma is not the hidden camera films or the people being made fun of. The dilemma is once again the program creators, who seem to be stuck with their ideas in the eighties. Added to this is a Barbara Schöneberger, whose self-mockery seems only terribly spasmodic in the long run. When the host visits ice climbing world champion Ines Papert during training, she offers viewers the opportunity to hang on top of the wall as well. In fact, however, it was hoisted via a lifting platform and has a solid surface. Hahaha, all of Germany died laughing! Or as one Twitter commenter put it: “As funny as athlete’s foot.” It is said that when Paola and Kurt Felix hosted the show, around 21 million viewers tuned in. With Schöneberger, this show is buried. It’s about as certain as the fact that she likes to talk with her mouth full. But it may be a while before public broadcasters, who can afford the comforts of their own homes, eradicate this humming show. In any case, she has long since left the great moments behind her.