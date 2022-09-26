Did she want money for her royal appearances?



Duchess Meghan has been accused of a lot before, but this accusation is new: Prince Harry’s wife allegedly demanded fees for certain royal appearances. Harry and their wives Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan reconcile at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. This was not the case. Shortly after the Sussex Royals left for the United States, rumors about Duchess Meghan’s behavior were once again circulating in the British media.

“I can’t believe I don’t get paid for this”

Apparently, Prince Harry’s wife once complained about not being paid for some of her royal public appearances. At least that’s what royal expert and author Valentine Low writes in his new book “Brokers: The Hidden Power behind the Crown”, excerpts from which “The Times” quoted shortly before publication on October 6. Staff heard Meghan say after her dates during the royal tour of Australia with Harry in October 2018: “I can’t believe I don’t get paid for this.” It is also said that she did not understand why she had to shake hands with people and make rounds during her performances.