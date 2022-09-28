Did she steal Selena Gomez’s boyfriend?



Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were in a never-ending on-and-off relationship from 2010 until March 2018, when the two had other relationships in between. For their part, Hailey and Justin had been friends since around 2015 – and also dated between Bieber’s Selena phases. In 2018, the now-married couple got back together. A month later, they announce their engagement. In September of the same year, they lived together and got married.

Is the Selena Justin chapter over?

Speaking about the confusing timeline of their relationship, Hailey Bieber said, “I understand what it’s like from the outside and that there are a lot of angles. But I know it’s for her. [beide] It was the right thing to do to close that door.” Bieber is also sure that door really is closed despite the decades we’ve been together. “I just know what happened when we got back together and I know what had to happen first so we could get together in a healthy way,” the 25-year-old said. “As a woman, I would never want to be in a relationship, engaged and married to someone which made me wonder if this [die vorherige Beziehung] It’s really over for him.” Justin and Hailey Bieber: The couple have been married since 2018. (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Hailey also reports how hateful comments on the internet have made her life difficult. In fact, they cling Selena Justin’s fans still hope the two will find each other again and at the same time declared Hailey as their enemy Even today, she would be afraid to comment on it and thus “raise the dust”. Also for Justin Bieber hurting, they would wonder, “If we [mit unseren Leben] Go ahead, why can’t you?”