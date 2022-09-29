Death certificate issued – this is the cause of death



Three weeks after her death, new details have emerged: the Queen’s death certificate has been made public. On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. The palace announced the death the same day, but the official side kept the exact circumstances almost entirely covered up. But three weeks after the sad news, there is now a glimpse of the British monarch’s death certificate. Several British media, including The Telegraph, have the document. As a result, the queen died of old age at 3:10 p.m. His death was recorded in Aberdeenshire on September 16, 2022.

Then the Royals came to Balmoral

The notice also provides information on who was actually with the Queen at the time of death. Two of their children, King Charles II and their only daughter, Princess Anne, were there. Other members of the royal family did not survive: Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie left RAF Northolt Airport at 2:39 p.m. and landed in Aberdeen at 3:50 p.m. So they were in the air when the queen breathed her last. William reportedly drove his loved ones to Balmoral at 4pm, where they arrived an hour later Prince Harry left for Scotland independently of the others in the late afternoon. When his plane lands in Aberdeen, he learns of his grandmother’s death. He was finally with the rest of his family at 8 p.m. New Prime Minister Liz Truss learned of the monarch’s death at 4:30 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Buckingham Palace then informed the rest of the world.