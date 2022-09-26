Daughter Aurora Ramazotti is pregnant: Michelle Hunziker blabs



Aurora Ramazotti confirmed her pregnancy on Friday. Now his mother can finally talk about the baby’s happiness – and accidentally reveals details. But it wasn’t until last week that the daughter of presenter Michelle Hunziker and cuddly singer Eros Ramazzotti went public with the news. Today, her mother revealed why the 25-year-old waited so long with the baby bomb. In an interview with RTL, the presenter explains that the first rumors circulated when Aurora “was only in the sixth or seventh week”. Pregnant women are advised to wait until the twelfth week of pregnancy. “You don’t know what’s going to happen,” said the 45-year-old, “of course I’ve known since this summer.” However, Michelle Hunziker was not allowed to tell anyone. But now everyone knows. “Now I can rejoice with everyone (…) and be happy that I’m going to be a grandmother.”