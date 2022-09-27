Darth Vader’s voiceover stops



For years, James Earl Jones lent his voice to the “Star Wars” villain. But that ended three years ago. A solution has already been found: American actor James Earl Jones retired three years ago from his iconic role as Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” universe. The 91-year-old has been talking about the legendary villain Darth Vader since 1977’s ‘Star Wars’ – and is with phrases like ‘No…I’m your father [Luke]” has gone down in cinematic history. “Vanity Fair” reports that James Earl Jones last recorded a line of Vader’s dialogue for the movie “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019. Since then, the signature creepy voice came from the computer Ukrainian tech company Respeecher stepped in for the 2022 series Obi-Wan Kenobi, who voiced Jones as Vader Darth Vader’s voice was created from old archival recordings of Jones using modern technology, to which the narrator has given his approval. Vader’s voice is by James Earl Jones. (Source: imago stock&people)