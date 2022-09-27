Darth Vader’s voiceover stops

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 27, 2022
0


For years, James Earl Jones lent his voice to the “Star Wars” villain. But that ended three years ago. A solution has already been found: American actor James Earl Jones retired three years ago from his iconic role as Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” universe. The 91-year-old has been talking about the legendary villain Darth Vader since 1977’s ‘Star Wars’ – and is with phrases like ‘No…I’m your father [Luke]” has gone down in cinematic history. “Vanity Fair” reports that James Earl Jones last recorded a line of Vader’s dialogue for the movie “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019. Since then, the signature creepy voice came from the computer Ukrainian tech company Respeecher stepped in for the 2022 series Obi-Wan Kenobi, who voiced Jones as Vader Darth Vader’s voice was created from old archival recordings of Jones using modern technology, to which the narrator has given his approval. Vader’s voice is by James Earl Jones. (Source: imago stock&people)

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 27, 2022
0
Photo of madmin

madmin

Related Articles

Photo of RTL presenter Laura Papendick loves ‘Bachelorette’ winners

RTL presenter Laura Papendick loves ‘Bachelorette’ winners

August 13, 2022
Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck throw a mega party after the wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck throw a mega party after the wedding

August 21, 2022
Photo of Thriller ZDF Erzgebirge: That’s why Lissy seemed so familiar to you

Thriller ZDF Erzgebirge: That’s why Lissy seemed so familiar to you

August 14, 2022
Photo of “I don’t want to be judged all the time”

“I don’t want to be judged all the time”

August 20, 2022
Back to top button