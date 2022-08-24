Daniel Aminati became a dad for the first time! “You are with us now”



They revealed that they were expecting a girl in April on “Sat.1-Frühstücksfernsehen” by poking a balloon from which pink confetti came. Although they revealed that they already had a name, they didn’t reveal what it was. So far: The choice fell on “Charly Malika”. In recent weeks, the author has repeatedly shared with his community the pregnancy of his relatives. Notably during a Q&A at the end of July, the couple revealed many details about the pregnancy, but also about their future to come. This is how fans learned that the two had moved to Dresden to live with their offspring near their in-laws.

marriage during pregnancy

The child’s mother is Patrice Eva Aminati. The two have been a couple for almost four years and got engaged in April 2021. Four months ago, they said yes. Now they are three. For the new father and his wife, 20 years his junior, this is the first child together. Daniel Aminati is best known as the presenter of the ProSieben program “taff”, in which he has worked since 2009. He also participated in various shows such as “ProSieben Promiboxen” or “The Masked Singer”. This year he published the Spiegel bestseller “Your wings grow over the abyss”.