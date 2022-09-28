Crown Princess of Norway rescinds official appointment

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 28, 2022
0


Mette-Marit from Norway had to leave an unplanned event after a few minutes. For health reasons, according to the palace. The latest post shared by the Norwegian royal family on the official Instagram account shows Princess Mette-Marit during her last royal appointment on Friday. On the occasion of the tenth anniversary celebrations, she visited the Stella women’s center in Oslo as a patron of the Red Cross. On the three shots, which you can view by clicking on the arrow to the right of the image, we see the 49-year-old woman presenting a birthday cake, at reception and speaking to volunteers and participants using the services of the Center. Mette-Marit smiles in all the photos. At the time, his health was anything but good.

“Unpredictable side effects of his medications”

According to Norwegian news agency NTB, Crown Prince Haakon’s wife left the event after just 15 minutes. “Unfortunately the Crown Princess had to cancel the visit earlier than planned,” the palace confirmed later in the post. The reason was “the unpredictable side effects of the medications she is taking for her pulmonary fibrosis,” the official statement on Instagram reads.

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 28, 2022
0
Photo of madmin

madmin

Related Articles

Photo of Alec Baldwin and yoga teacher Hilaria are happy with their seventh child

Alec Baldwin and yoga teacher Hilaria are happy with their seventh child

September 26, 2022
Photo of “Daily Topics” will be broadcast live from Kyiv

“Daily Topics” will be broadcast live from Kyiv

August 23, 2022
Photo of How Blümchen feeds in the seventh month

How Blümchen feeds in the seventh month

August 22, 2022
Photo of Julian Reichelt against Kurt Krömer

Julian Reichelt against Kurt Krömer

September 26, 2022
Back to top button