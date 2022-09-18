Consuming Green Tea Extracts Is Said To Reduce Blood Sugar Levels In The Body

Consuming green tea extracts is said to lower blood sugar levels in the body. However, there are a few precautions to be kept in mind. For example, you should always talk to a health care provider if you suspect you have diabetes. Your doctor can prescribe a medication to help you with your condition.

Consuming green tea is also beneficial for the gut. This may be due to the anti-inflammatory properties of green tea. The anti-inflammatory benefits of green tea may help reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome, which is a group of health risks associated with high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and excess body fat around the waist. This group of people accounts for roughly one third of the American population. A recent study conducted at Ohio State University looked at the effects of green tea supplements on mice that had metabolic syndrome.

In addition to its benefits for the gut, green tea extract has been shown to improve blood sugar levels. Several studies have also linked green tea extract to improved health in the heart and overall well-being. This makes green tea extract an excellent choice for anyone concerned with their blood sugar.