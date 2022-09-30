Coin with portrait of King Charles III. present



For the first time, the British mint Royal Mint has coins with the portrait of the new King Charles III. present. An important detail is the direction of the gaze. The British mint struck the effigy of King Charles III on Friday. revealed, which will appear on UK coins in the future. It is the work of British sculptor Martin Jennings and was taken personally by Charles. The first coins to feature the effigy of the new king were a £5 commemorative coin and a 50p coin commemorating his life. Mother, Queen Elizabeth II, remember. They should be published “in the coming months”, probably in December, according to the Royal Mint.

Jennings said he designed the portrait of Charles from a photo. It is the smallest work he has ever done. It humbles him when he imagines people around the world will be able to see and hold it in their hands for centuries to come. The new coins bear the Latin inscription: “King Charles III, by the grace of God, protector of the faith”.