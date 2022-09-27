Charles’ monogram resembles Cristiano Ronaldo’s footballer logo



The palace has issued the new royal monogram. Were the designers unknowingly inspired by a football star? After 70 years, the British monarch has a new official monogram. The British royal family showed it to the public for the first time. In the name of the new King Charles III. Based on this, it consists of the letters “C” for Charles and an “R” for the Latin word “Rex”, which means “king”. Number three can also be seen. And a crown hovers above it all. Shortly after posting, however, many viewers wondered: Isn’t this design reminiscent of a familiar design? It quickly becomes clear which one: Cristiano Ronaldo’s logo looks a lot like Charles’s monogram. Apart from the letters “C” and “R”, the arrangement of these is also the same. These similarities also attract the attention of Twitter users – and the choice of the palace becomes a pattern of jokes. “Imagine the fight between the king and Cristiano Ronaldo if there had already been six kings named Charles”, launches a user, referring to the fact that the number seven footballer is also known as “CR7”. King Charles VII taking legal action for copyright infringement?” joked another. Another jokingly speculates that perhaps Ronaldo could take legal action now.