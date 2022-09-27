Charlene of Monaco shows off in a transparent blouse

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 27, 2022
0


Charlene of Monaco is taking more and more appointments. Now the princess has shown up to a boutique opening – and picked out a special outfit for it. Since then, the 44-year-old has been increasingly in the spotlight. Sometimes with her husband, sometimes with her children or alone. Like this weekend. Because on Saturday the princess appeared at the opening of a new Panerai boutique.

Charlene de Monaco at the store opening

The mother of twins chose a very special outfit for this occasion. Like everyone else in attendance, Charlene of Monaco wore an all-black look. She wore a strapless top with black flared pants and a sheer striped blouse. In addition, she combined long earrings with sequins.

