"celebrity big brother": Is that DSDS star there?



The next season “Celebrity Big Brother” begins on November 18. There are already rumors about the first inhabitants. A DSDS veteran should be there Birthday with Big Brother: The tenth season of “Celebrity Big Brother” is in the starting blocks. As Sat.1 recently announced, the new episodes will air from November 18. And of course fans are already speculating which stars and asterisks will be on watch this time around the clock. As the “Bild” wants to know, there should be a cult DSDS candidate among the participants: Menderes Bagci. He became famous on the cast of RTL not thanks to his talent, but thanks to his tenacity and his many bizarre appearances. The budding musician first appeared before Dieter Bohlen and Co. at the age of 18 and was seen in a total of 15 seasons of “Deutschland sucht den Superstar”. TV. In 2016, he participated in “I’m a star – get me out of here!” and was voted king of the jungle by the public. He currently appears as an artist at festive events and at Ballermann. So now he could be following in the footsteps of Melanie Müller, who won “Celebrity Big Brother” last year. Sat.1 itself has yet to comment on the possible contestants. What is certain is that celebrities can be watched by Big Brother on camera 24 hours a day as usual and face daily challenges. Whoever leaves the show as the last candidate and winner wins 100,000 euros. Marlene Lufen and Jochen Schropp will once again host “Celebrity Big Brother” live from Cologne. To mark this anniversary, the format is celebrating a special premiere: the program will be broadcast for the first time in winter.