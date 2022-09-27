Cathy Hummels posts photo with Mats – fueling split rumors



The marriage of Cathy and Mats Hummels has been the subject of speculation for about a year. Now the model posts a photo together – with thoughtful words. For a long time they were considered a dream couple in German football. But last year, rumors of a crisis surrounding Cathy and Mats Hummels’ marriage emerged for the first time. The professional footballer, who lives in Dortmund due to his contract with BVB, has been linked with other women on several occasions. His wife, who lives in Munich with their child, has consistently posted cryptic hints on Instagram about the state of their relationship. The host and athlete have never confirmed a marriage. Cathy’s latest message is fueling the breakup rumors again. “It’s not easy, but it’s worth it. He’s happy to have both parents in his life,” the 34-year-old wrote of a photo in her story that shows her with Mats in bed. eating with their son Ludwig. past, Cathy has never ceased to make one thing clear: as complicated as the relationship with her husband is, the well-being of their four-year-old son comes first for both of them. in an interview with “Bunte”, she explained at the time about her private life: “I learned to put my needs first – after my son. I couldn’t do that for a long time. I wanted to do everything I could have a happy marriage, I organized daily family life, holidays, quite simply. […] I loved my husband very much and always wanted to take care of everything perfectly, but it didn’t last like that.”Cathy and Mats Hummels met in 2007. On June 15, 2015, they said yes in Munich. His son Ludwig was three years later born. In January he celebrated his fourth birthday.