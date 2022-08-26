Caroline von der Groeben: "Recently moderated a group sex porn"



Journalist Carolin von der Groeben recently hosted an erotic business. But how do you reconcile serious journalism and pornography? She is the daughter of RTL sports presenter Ulrike von der Groeben and knows the media world well. Because Carolin von der Groeben has made a name for herself through her work with the public service format Y-Kollektiv. In 2021, a week after the flood disaster, she reported on the spot from Ahrweiler or met people who, out of loneliness, permanently switch their lives to the Internet. However, her most unusual work to date began there. has a few months at the Berlin erotic society Ersties. In an interview with t-online, the 27-year-old explains why you need a moderator for sex movies and what ethical pornography means. first glance: no. Much of the porn industry remains exploitative. As a journalist, you should of course not comment on this indiscriminately. There is still a lot of work to be done on the Ersties team – but the internal discourse is much more open in an ethically run porn business with a feminist undertone. As a serious journalist, with this little job, I can contribute to highlighting these discussions and also to promoting more transparency. Now I have to live with the risk that potential employers or partners won’t like it. Ethical pornography – what exactly does it mean? Ethical pornography has many facets: women and men are paid the same. Also, there is no additional charge for special practices. If someone wants to have anal sex on camera for the first time, it’s because that person is into it. And not because she urgently needs the extra 100 euros. In the case of beginners, it is not hidden that pornography can also be remunerated – nevertheless, the focus is on real female pleasure and real orgasms. But why do you need a porn moderator? ? Ersties is a platform aimed primarily at women. This target appreciates content that allows you to get to know the artists a little before the pornographic shoot. To that end, there will be an interview and behind-the-scenes footage of each freshman performer. This way you can find out what women and sometimes also men do in their lives. Or you can see how all the employees of a porn set get ready for the shooting. My job at Ersties is to have some of those conversations. And how did you get this job, which is different from your other jobs in radio and television, as a journalist or as a podcaster. I met one of the producers at a party in Berlin. We got on really well and at one point she asked me if I could imagine having sex on camera Ersties. It wasn’t for me – but the ability to moderate there and ask real sex workers honest questions made me curious. Before the first shoot, we had a serious conversation. Amélie, the producer, made it clear to me that even if you don’t have sex on camera, you are associating with an adult entertainment company – and with it the social stigma that still hangs over female associates. Did those around you tell you not to take this step? To be honest, I didn’t ask anyone for permission. My family, friends, and co-workers know that I often develop a fascination with topics where they might say, Oh, I don’t want to know that much… You’ve already mentioned a few things that make freshmen stand out. Otherwise why is it so important for you to lend your voice to this particular project? I think the playful and emancipated approach of the different formats deserves to be supported. For example, there is a series where performers report a sexual fantasy to editors and then film it… You have been at Ersties for a few months now. What project do you particularly remember in this context? I recently hosted an elaborate shoot of toy boy: group sex porn that was set up as a talent contest. Eight men take on a demanding jury of three women in this erotic DSDS. The three are allowed to decide which of the men they will end up sleeping with, based on little demonstrations and question-and-answer sessions with the contestants. As befits a real talent show, there’s also a moderator – in this case, me. It was a colorful and very fun circus. Ersties introduces himself on Instagram with the description “home movies shot by women”. What does it look like on a porn set run by women? I know of only one production company in the erotic field. There, I was able to observe that there are many elements on the theme of technology that we also find in cinema: light, sound, camera, make-up, restoration. However, only women work on set for freshmen in these positions. Cinematographer Karyn, for example, always pays special attention to “consent coaching.” This means that the prohibitions and limits of the performers are discussed in long conversations before the shooting and that it is specified that it can be interrupted at any time. What is your general opinion on pornography? It was never a big problem for me when I was young. I tend not to consume porn in private, but I’ve never had particularly negative emotions towards the industry and voluntary sex workers. As an adult, my personality showed that I was passionate about areas of life that were a bit off the beaten track. Maybe that’s why I became a journalist. I lack general indignation and I have little fear of contact. Thanks to less fear of contact, you also tackle polarizing subjects. As a journalist, what project did you particularly oppose? I recently did a report on alcohol consumption: a self-test, 30 days without alcohol. The comments I was subsequently exposed to on my social media are why many fellow journalists are so careful not to offend with their work. But that would eliminate part of my identity. Because even though the criticism hurts, and I do read every comment, it can also be productive to notice that a topic really angers the viewer. It gets people talking. Do you really read every comment? Which one do you remember in particular from the last few days? It would say something like this: “I already feel sorry for your mother that she has to wipe your blood off her hands at some point.” It came in the context of being an alcoholic and therefore automatically suicidal. I look forward to seeing the reactions to this article. With all the annoyance: on the other hand, it’s also a little pat on the back when people get so emotional they get mad. t-online recently reported on sexism in advertising: Alexanderplatz. The originally intended motives have been banished: revealing you. A poster next to it, showing two shirtless men putting their hands down their pants, was cleared. What blockages do you encounter as a woman in the face of female pleasure? Anyone who wants to watch porn should also have the option of opting for ethical porn. From my point of view, these equitable eroticisms are a step towards the recognition and visibility of sex workers. But you will never see that I want to support a campaign that encourages women to consume pornography, even if they don’t like it at all. Of course, liberated female lust is linked not only to feminist pornography, but to many social processes.