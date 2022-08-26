Camille Gottlieb: the royal daughter poses in a bikini at 30 euros



Fans are excited about the ideas. Many of them send flame emoticons or emoticons with heart-shaped eyes. Someone writes: “Oh, my God!” Another person thinks the top looks great on Gottlieb. Camille Gottlieb is the youngest daughter of Stephanie of Monaco. This comes from the Royal’s relationship with bodyguard Jean-Raymond Gottlieb. Stephanie of Monaco has two other children. Louis Ducruet, born in 1992, and Pauline Ducruet, born in 1994 and who posed in two photos with Gottlieb. The father of the two is Stephanie’s former bodyguard, Daniel Ducruet, whom she married in 1995 after the birth of their two children. Divorce followed a year later. Stéphanie has not forgiven him for his flirtation with a Belgian stripper. In addition to being the founder of the “Be Safe Monaco” association, which aims to prevent the risks of drunk driving, Gottlieb also works as a responsible marketing in a Monegasque company. nightclub. By the way, her full name is Camille Marie Kelly Gottlieb, her sister Pauline Grace Maguy Ducruet. So both wear a tribute to their grandmother, Grace Kelly, on their behalf.