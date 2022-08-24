“Both can cook well, you can tell by looking at us”



Annika Hoenig sees it this way: “I am a seasoned woman, I respect my curves. If I want spaghetti Bolognese, even after 6 p.m., then I will eat it too.”

“Inner values ​​matter”

The top priority for her is “to have a partner who loves you the way you are. Inner values ​​matter.” Her 70-year-old husband adds, “We both know how to cook really well and it shows.” Heinz and Annika Hoenig got married on March 30, 2019. On December 7, 2020, son Julian Amero Heinz was born. Son number two will soon follow. “A natural outpatient birth is planned again, which means I want to give birth and go home right away,” reveals the mum-to-be. Annika Hoenig brought a 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship: Juana. Hoenig is already the father of two adult children aged 32 and 34. It should stay like this: “We want to save our strength and energy for our two boys. Once family planning is over for us, I find everything else irresponsible. We have five children together, we have really fulfilled our purpose” , emphasizes Annika Hoenig.