Bayern-Gladbach – and Yann Sommer to the point: She has her back



Against FC Bayern, he formed Gladbach’s understudy: Yann Sommer. But who really supports the goalkeeper in private? In a few hours it will be: Gladbach against Bayern, match at the top on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the Allianz Arena in Munich is sold out. It could be particularly uncomfortable for one player: the Borussia goalkeeper. Because in the first three Bundesliga matches, Munich scored 15 goals. 1:6 in Frankfurt, 2:0 home win against Wolfsburg and finally 0:7 in Bochum. Is Yann Sommer worried about this statistic? The Gladbach goalkeeper is not known for his nervousness. On the contrary. The Swiss are considered level-headed, calm, balanced. Perhaps also because the 33-year-old has long since found happiness in his private life. Summer has been in safe hands since 2016. Alina Sommer is the name of the woman by her side. The couple have been married since 2019. While he is Swiss and stands between the national team posts there, Alina Sommer is German. She comes from Cologne. According to concordant media reports, she studied law and is considered a trainee lawyer. In pictures on social networks, the two are still happily in love. Yann Sommer’s more than 550,000 followers sometimes see the couple snuggled up together or beaming from ear to ear against different holiday backdrops. Around the time of Bundesliga matches, however, there are almost no couple photos of the Sommers to be seen. Unlike some of the other partners, Alina Sommer is also a rarely seen guest in the stands. A photo from the Imago photo agency is dated July 3, 2018. It was following a Swiss national team match at the stadium at the time: it was the round of 16 between Sweden and Switzerland. also raised a small family. His daughter Mila was born at the end of October 2019. A year and a half later, the footballer finally announces: A second child is on the way. In April 2021, he said on his Instagram profile: “We are very happy to be able to welcome a girl soon.” The second child of the two bears the name of Nayla and was born on June 16, 2021 – during the European Championships. Exceptionally, Yann Sommer even left the national team camp for the birth. But he came too late. Alina Sommer was already holding their daughter in her arms when her husband arrived in Germany from Rome after the Switzerland-Italy game. Girl number two is now one year and two months old. On her first birthday, Sommer shared a photo with her Insta fans. You can see it: Alina and Nayla, in front of a picturesque seabed. Although Yann Sommer has been playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach since 2014, he does not live in the city of his Bundesliga club. He lives in Düsseldorf with his small family. However, nothing more private is known of him and his wife. Both control very precisely what they make public and what is not. Nevertheless, we can assume that the three ladies of hearts of Yann Sommer will cross their fingers on Saturday evening – and wish him good luck, so that he does not go there too often or preferably. not at all the goal net must grab.