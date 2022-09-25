Arnold Schwarzenegger berates Germany: ‘Made it very vulnerable’



If Arnold Schwarzenegger has his way, Germany should go back to nuclear power. It’s not his only post that makes you sit up and take notice. Arnold Schwarzenegger also spoke out in favor of nuclear energy in connection with the Russian war of aggression. “I think in the 1970s and 1980s we made the big mistake of phasing out nuclear power,” the former California governor said Sunday at the Bits & Pretzels start-up fair in Munich. The Austrian-born Hollywood star told Europeans ahead of the war in Ukraine: “You’ve made yourself very, very vulnerable by depending on Russia for energy.” Environmentalists would have liked the nuclear phase- out, but made a mistake, according to Schwarzenegger. It’s true, accidents can happen with nuclear energy, he explains in English to the Munich public. But the number of deaths from nuclear accidents is negligible compared to those who die from pollution and climate change.