ARD extended for a fifth season

All beginnings are difficult

Wackernagel will therefore be the center of attention again in the fifth season, and Sebastian Schwarz, Eva Bühnen and Petra Kleinert are also back. Commissioner Gabler still doesn’t seem to have come to terms with her new life in the fictional village of Hengash, as the season 5 synopsis reveals. like bathtubs and fish ponds. But the colleagues at the police station are still too slow for her: Chief Inspector of Police Heino Fuss (Schwarz) makes Marie feel again and again that he would have liked to become head of department, and candidate inspector Jenny Dickel (Bühnen) is upset because she has uninvited admirers – and this shortly before the exam for her cavalry stint. […] Marie, who is in the middle of divorce proceedings, will she at least find peace in her private relationship with Schweinebauer Gisbert?

Another return is imminent

In addition to “Murder with a View”, ARD also announced the return of another successful format. “Die Heiland – Wir sind Anwalt” is also getting 13 new episodes, and filming for season four will start at the end of October this year. The scheduled air date is fall 2023. Once again, Christina Athenstädt will play the main character, lawyer Romy Heiland, who was blind from birth. Athenstädt had taken over the role for season two from Lisa Martinek (1972-2019), who died suddenly in 2019 and shortly before the scheduled filming at the age of only 47.