ARD cancels “For Heaven’s Sake”



Well, my God! The first excerpt “For Heaven’s Sake” from his afternoon program. What this means for the series Between January 8, 2002 and June 15, 2021, the nuns of the ARD series “Um Himmels Willen” delighted a huge television audience. On average, up to more than seven million people tuned in every Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. After production of new episodes ceased, ARD aired reruns of old episodes every day.

That’s why “For Heaven’s Sake” is deleted

In the summer, ARD tried to fill the afternoon with new content. While the early evening schedule was primarily for telenovelas, two new health magazines were tried out. However, like the specialized newspaper “DWDL.de”, these formats did not have much success. “Verrückt nach Meer” occupied the time slot at 4:10 p.m. before the program ended. Then the ARD tried the “home kitchen duel” with Steffen Henssler. Not a ratings hit either. Next try: reruns of “For Heaven’s Sake.” But this series has now been removed from the program. It is not yet known if the nuns will get another spot in the program. So fans of the monastery comedy probably need only turn to the media library, which recently drew less than 400,000 viewers. Market shares have so far averaged 4.3% among the total audience and 2.3% among 14 to 49 year olds. Starting today, Wednesday, the broadcaster is trying again with the “Verrückt nach Meer” episodes, which first aired in 2018.