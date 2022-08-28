Andrea Kiewel with an unusual look

Kiwi, as her fans call her, opted for a black satin skirt and a t-shirt that read “Rock im Garten.” She paired it with a studded belt and matching sandals. The only color accent: bright red lipstick. Andrea Kiewel was delighted with the new motto. “Get out of that box, do it,” said the presenter. Stars like Doro, The Rasmus, Visions of Atlantis, Blind Channel and Nanowar Of Steel were among the guests of the “Rock im Garten”-Show “Kultschlager” episodes. Stars like Bernhard Brink, Wencke Myhre and Cindy Berger are expected. This year’s season ends on September 25.

