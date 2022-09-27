André Agassi’s ex-wife raves about Steffi Graf



And his ex-wife now finds him flattering words. Because in an interview with “Yahoo News”, the 57-year-old revealed that Steffi Graf has long been a role model for her when it comes to beauty – and apparently still is today.

“My legs were glued to the mirror”

“I think one of the most perfect bodies is that of my ex-husband’s wife,” the actress admits in an interview. “I had his legs glued to the mirror for 15, 20 years and then he had to come out and marry those legs.” In 1999, Steffi Graf put an end to her professional career. (Credit: Bob Martin/Getty Images) In April 1999, Andre Agassi and Brooke Shields announced the end of their marriage. Five months later, the tennis player makes his relationship with Steffi Graf public. Then everything happened very quickly: she got pregnant, he proposed to her. The vows followed in 2001. Brooke Shields had remarried a few months earlier, but it is said she had not forgotten her ex-husband at the time. At her own wedding, she allegedly blasphemed against Steffi Graf. So she would have raised her glass at the party and drank for “the welfare of Miss Wunderbar” – that is, Steffi Graf. “Steffi is like a Mercedes – big, strong and trouble-free,” she reportedly said at the time.