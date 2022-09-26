Alec Baldwin and yoga teacher Hilaria are happy with their seventh child



Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have welcomed their seventh child together. The girl was born on Thursday. American actor Alec Baldwin (64, “Blue Jasmine”) and his wife, yoga teacher Hilaria, had children together for the seventh time. The 38-year-old posted photos and videos of the newborn girl to Instagram on Saturday (local time), with Baldwin and her gaggle of children by her side. “Here she is!” she wrote. They are so happy to present their “little dream”. As a result, daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena was born on Thursday. Baldwin has been under pressure since last October after the death of a cameraman on the set of his film “Rust”. Baldwin, who served as the film’s lead actor and producer, had used the weapon in rehearsal for one scene. Investigations revealed that the Colt had a real bullet lodged in it. He denied any responsibility for the fatal accident. Investigations are ongoing.