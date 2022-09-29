A former FDP politician was sexually harassed



She was the leader of the FDP for a long time. But despite this, her colleagues lost all respect for her and sexually harassed her. Former FDP MP Silvana Koch-Netzin has reported numerous sexual assaults, including by party colleagues. “I was touched. Just like that. There were always hands on my knees. They were touching my chest, giving me a gentle back massage without being asked,” the 51-year-old said. of “Stern” published Thursday. “And there were always teasing and swearing – phrases like, ‘I’d love to swap with your ice cream cone. “”

“Your future is between your legs”

A member of the party once said of her in the evening that “her future is between her legs”. She herself sat within earshot. Regarding her reaction to such incidents, the 51-year-old told the magazine, “I fell silent and endured. At most, I rolled my eyes. Hands were pushed away without a word. Nothing what’s more.” a date in 2008. (Source: IMAGO / photothek) At the time, she wanted to belong and was afraid of “looking bitchy”, says Koch-mehrin. “I didn’t fight back, but I started convincing myself to question myself.”