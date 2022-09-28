A crush on Clea-Lacy Juhn and Riccardo Basile



In November 2019, Clea-Lacy Juhn fell in love with Riccardo Basile. Almost three years later, the “Bachelor” winner and the sports presenter are going their separate ways. It broke in 2019, and soon after, Clea-Lacy Juhn and Riccardo Basile went public with their love. Shortly before Christmas, the newly in love couple then shared the first couple photo. In addition, the 31-year-old posted a moving declaration of love to her new friend: “You showed me in a very short time that you are always there for me. You did not doubt for a second when I felt bad being by my side. I can laugh and cry and be myself!” she wrote at the time. The love between the influencer, who began her career on the dome show “The Bachelor”, and the host, who notably worked for Sky things, lasted almost three years in camera supports. But now, a few weeks before their third anniversary, everything is over, Clea-Lacy Juhn and Riccardo Basile are no longer in a relationship. “Yes, it’s true, the two separated on the best terms,” ​​confirmed the manager of the sportscaster of the newspaper “Bild”. However, he gave no reason for the love. It is also not known since when the two are no longer a couple.