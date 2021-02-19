Coming 2021: Marvel’s Not Done

By Morgan Culp

In the aftermath of Avengers: End Game, many fans thought Marvel had outdone themselves. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is coming back in 2021 and promises not to disappoint. Some of these movies were loaded and ready to go before COVID-19 hit and stopped many productions, but now the MCU will be adding to their list of Blockbuster films this upcoming year, and even adding some MCU Disney Plus exclusive shows.

WANDAVISION: Friday, Jan. 15

This Disney Plus limited series is something new to the MCU. This show blends the style of classic sitcoms with the MCU in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Created by Jac Schaeffer and rated TV-PG, this series encompasses the genres of action, comedy, drama, fantasy and sci-fi according to IMDB.

FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER: Friday, Mar. 19

Staring Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, this Disney Plus original miniseries will consist of six episodes. This show will be part of Phase Four of the MCU. Fans hoping to find out what happens in the aftermath of Captain America’s legacy; will Sam embrace his new identity with a title and the shield, or remain as Falcon?

BLACK WIDOW: Friday, May 7

For the long-awaited story of Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff returns in a stand-alone film. This film has been pushed back repeatedly due to COVID and production concerns, but at the moment is set for a theatrical release in May. This film is placed in between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War in the MCU where Black Widow is left in Budapest.

LOKI: May 2021

In another Disney Plus original, everyone’s favorite villain comes back for a stand-alone. According to Polygon, this is not the Loki everyone has come to know. Instead, he is the version of Loki from the alternate 2012, who escaped with the tesseract, and has come under the thumb of the Time Variance Authority, the extra-dimensional timeline-protecting bureaucracy. We will see pieces of real history intertwine with Marvel film and comic history in this film.

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS: July 2021

In Marvel’s first Asian-American led film, Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The cast is composed of Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina and others.

THE ETERNALS: November 2021

Led by Angelina Jolie, this film features a new team of superheroes to the MCU met with a group of ancient aliens who are coming out of hiding after thousands of years. This film has many stars leading it and is expected to be a hit among Marvel and movie fans.

SPIDER-MAN 3: December 2021

Tom Holland is back with a Spider Man sequel that has yet to be given a full name. There are rumors out there that this is the film that could bring all three Spider Man actors together and also rumors we see Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Zendaya has been releasing teasers of her role in this film, but there are still a lot of plot ideas that have not been released yet.

MS. MARVEL: Winter 2021

According to Polygon, Kamala Khan’s Disney Plus show has seemingly been fast tracked — and star Iman Vellani will join the cast of Captain Marvel 2.