Champa Bay: Tampa’s Praise in Super Bowl Aftermath

By Matteo Herrera

Another sports season, another title.

What a time to be living in Tampa, it was the Stanley Cup first, and now it’s the Super Bowl.

That’s right, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in their first year with Tom Brady on their side, and they did it on their home field.

Yes, Tom Brady has done it again. Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title leading the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7. He threw 201 yards and three touchdowns while completing 21 of his 29 throwing attempts.

Brady has more Super Bowl titles than any other team. The ones behind him are the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers with six titles.

Two of those touchdowns were caught by longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski who had 67 receiving yards with six receptions. After the game, Brady was named the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the fifth time in his career.

This title is the Buccaneers second for their organization; their first one was in the 2002 season. Tampa Bay also becomes the first team to win the Super Bowl on their home field. There has never been a team to host the title game in the last 55 years since the NFL’s beginning.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buccaneers did not experience the full home field riches with having all their fans in the stadium. Raymond James Stadium allowed 25,000 fans for the game as well as 7,500 vaccinated health care workers. Although, they did fill the empty seats with cardboard cutouts of celebrities and fans.

The Bucs were able to keep the Chiefs’ offense from scoring a touchdown the whole game. Nine points were Kansas City’s season-low in scoring. Kansas was missing key players in the offensive line with Eric Fisher, their left tackle, who missed his first playoff game. The Chiefs were also missing Mitchell Schwartz, their right tackle. Tampa took advantage of that and sacked Patrick Mahomes three times and got eight quarterback hits.

That didn’t stop Mahomes from putting his heart on the field. He threw 270 yards in the game, completing 26 out of 49 passing attempts; however, he threw two interceptions.

It wasn’t all his fault since Mahomes threw some passes while being pressured by the defense and were dropped by the Kansas City’s receivers. Tight end Travis Kelce led his team in receiving with 133 yards and ten catches.

For Tampa, wide receiver Antonio Brown scored a touchdown, running back Leonard Fournette scored a touchdown and had 136 yards in the game.

At first, Brady and the Buccaneers were having a slow start, only getting one first down in their first two possessions of the game. Soon enough, Brady threw a touchdown in the first quarter, making it the first time he has ever thrown a touchdown in the starting quarter in his ten trips to the Super Bowl.

On the defensive side, linebacker Devin White recorded a pass breakup, 12 tackles, and one interception. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh had one and a half sacks, and rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. had one interception.

Head Coach Bruce Arians won his second Super Bowl of his career at the age of 68, making him the oldest head coach to win the title.

Winning his seventh title, athletes from around the world took to social media to praise the quarterback and express how they were watching in awe.

With LeBron James, Julian Edelman, FC Barcelona, and more expressing their thoughts.

“He is a winner, man, that’s all you can say. He brought a winning mentality to a talented football team that didn’t know how to win,” said Arians on ESPN’s NFL Primetime show.

Running Back Leonard Fournette told ESPN reporter Jenna Laine from ESPN that Tom Brady was texting his teammates “We WILL win,” at 11 at night all week long leading up to the game.

Before signing Brady, Tampa hadn’t made the playoffs since 2007 and was coming off three straight losing seasons.

The Chiefs are keeping their heads high after a performance that did not look like their usual selves. They attempted to win back-to-back titles since the Patriots did it in 2003-2004.

“My dad lost in the World Series in his career, and he continued to battle and continued to be who he was. It hurts right now, it hurts a lot, but we’re going to continue to get better. We have a young group of guys that have had much success and have learned from that,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Pro Football Talk.

Near the end of the game, safety Winfield Jr. taunted receiver Tyreek Hill with a peace sign. “The taunting, man, it’s something I had to do; when we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He backflipped right in front of my face and gave me the deuces,” said the safety on NFL Network.

The Buccaneers celebrated the Super Bowl win with a boat parade on the Hillsborough River on Wednesday, Feb. 10. The team started the celebration in Armature Works and ended in Harbour Island. Brady rode on a $2 million yacht holding on to the Lombardi Trophy. The group passed by the city of Tampa and the University of Tampa. Bady even threw the trophy to his teammates who were on another boat.

Later on, Brady’s footage came down from his boat, which was either a little seasick or had some adult beverages.

Rob Gronkowski was partying on the boats and celebrating the title shirtless. So many wild moments.

Both head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady confirmed they are returning next year for another title.