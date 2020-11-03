Top Halloween Horror Picks

By Kennedy Haugen

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the prime time to gather friends and settle in for a night of movies to get into the holiday spirit. Here are some of the best spooky movies to use for movie marathons this month.

Hocus Pocus

One of the most classic halloween movies: Hocus Pocus. In Salem, Mass. Max, his sister Dani, and their new friend, Allison explore an abandoned house. Max accidentally frees a trio of witches who used to live in the house. With the help of a talking, magical cat, the kids have to stop the witches before they attempt to become immortal. Hocus Pocus is available for streaming on Disney+.

Halloween (1978)

It wouldn’t be a halloween movie list without featuring this horror classic. The original installment of this horror franchise follows the story of a young Michael Myers murdering his sister, thus being locked away for 15 years. Then on October, 30 1978, a much older Michael Myers escaped to find his next victims in his hometown Haddonfield, Illinois. Halloween is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Halloweentown

Marnie and her siblings find out that their family are all witches when they travel with their grandmother to Halloweentown. On her thirteenth birthday, Marnie discovers her witch powers and has to learn to use them in order to stop an evil force from taking over Halloween town. Halloweentown, along with its sequels are available for streaming on Disney+ .

Us

A much more modern pick for halloween, Jordan Peele’s second film Us is perfect for setting up a spooky and uneasy mood. Adelaide Wilson takes her family to the beachfront home where she grew up. Reminded of a traumatic experience from her past, Adelaide believes that something bad is going to happen. Her bad feeling becomes a reality when four masked strangers invade their home, forcing the family to fight for survival. Us is available on HBO Max, and YouTube to rent.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tim Burton’s entire film catalog is perfect for the halloween season, but The Nightmare Before Christmas stands are the forefront. (The film can double as a Christmas movie too.) Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s much loved pumpkin king, is bored with the same yearly routine of scaring people in the “real world.” One day he stumbles on Christmastown and gets a new lease on life. Jack decides to take over Christmas and kidnap Santa to take his place, but plans go awry. The Nightmare Before Christmas can be streamed on Disney+.

Terrifier

Another modern horror pick, Terrifier is a modern addition to the slasher horror subgenre, with Art the Clown as it’s titular villain akin to Michael Myers or Jason Vorhees. On Halloween night, Tara and her friend Dawn stop to get food when they run into a man dressed as a clown. The clown soon starts to terrorize the two women through the night. Terrifier can be rented or bought from both YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV.

The Addams Family

Claiming to be Fester, the missing brother of Gomez Addams, a man arrives at the Addams’ home and the family is thrilled. Mortician suspects that the man is a fraud. With the help of lawyer Tully Alford, Fester gets the Addams family evicted from their home. Gomez realizes the two men are trying to get the family out of their fortune. The Addams Family is available on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Friday the 13th

A group of young people, Jack, Alice, Bill, Marcie, and Ned, embark on reopening Camp Crystal Lake for the summer season, despite the camp’s dark history of murder. The group of counselors have been warned by the old locals of the dangers. Soon the group is stalked by a brutal killer and are fighting to make it through the night. Friday the 13th can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

The Haunted Mansion

Jim Evers is a hard working real estate agent, who’s wife Sara, claims he is neglecting his children. He decides to take his family on a vacation. The family stops off at a mansion that Jim has been asked to sell. They discover that it is haunted by a group of ghosts that need help breaking a curse. The Haunted Mansion can be found on Disney+.

Scream

What’s your favorite scary movie? That’s the question on the phone call that kicks off this Wes Craven classic. This movie injects a level of humor into the horror genre. A masked maniac is stalking and killing high-school students in middle-class suburbia. Scream is full of tension and self-parody with unexpected victims and killers. Scream is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Vudu.

Each streaming service also features a section dedicated to movies for the month of October that go beyond the films listed here.