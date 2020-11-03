Billie Ellish and Post Malone Steal the Show Once Again

By Loren Adams

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards that were supposed to be held in April but due to the pandemic, were held on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Music artists from different genres were awarded for topping the music charts, specifically Billboard.

The anticipated award show took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. This year the Billboard Awards was hosted by country singer Kelly Clarkson. This was the songstress’s second year hosting and performing at the Billboard Awards. Clarkson opened up the night performing a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” and welcoming guests with a few words.

“Tonight is about the way music touches us all because music connects with us in so many ways, no matter who you are, it moves us sometimes,” she said.

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Khalid, and Lizzo were a few of the various artists that led the night with numerous nominations. However, Post Malone and Billie Eilish were the two that took some of the major wins. Billie Eilish won awards for Top Female Artist, Top New Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album. Post Malone received nine awards including awards for Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and the most desired award of the night: Top Artist.

The celebration of musical success continued with not only awards but a few memorable tributes to people who have made noteworthy contributions and impact within the music industry and more. There was a tribute to honor rapper and singer Killer Mike. Mike was honored with the first Billboard Change Maker award. He collected his trophy beside his wife and left viewers with a powerful message.

“Kids out there that sing and dance, what you do is worthy,” said Mike. “You are an artist, your goal should be to try and express the very reality around you. The very most beautiful or ugliest way that you see fit. You matter more than you know.”

Another notable honoree of the night was country music legend Garth Brooks. Brooks was the recipient of the Billboard Icon Award that was presented by Cher. To commemorate receiving the prestigious award, Brooks graced the stage by performing a medley of some of his notable songs such as “The River”, “Friends in Low Places”, and “Standing Outside the Fire.”

Throughout the night there were some other notable performances, such as Doja Cat and Brandy, and Alicia Keys and Brandy.